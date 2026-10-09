Remnants of Hurricane Isaias to affect Southeast Michigan weather over the weekend

Hurricane Isaias, which strengthened into a powerful Category 3 storm on Friday, has a forecasted path that will send storm remnants and resulting rain toward Southeast Michigan.

The hurricane is forecast to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle before weakening as it moves inland. According to the latest forecasts, the storm's remnants will track northeastward through the southeastern United States and into the Ohio Valley, bringing moisture and unsettled weather toward southeast Michigan by Sunday morning.

Remnants of Hurricane Isaias, which became a Category 3 major hurricane on Friday, are expected to affect Southeast Michigan's weather over the weekend. CBS News Detroit

Metro Detroit is expected to see periods of rain and showers, mainly during the morning and early afternoon, as moisture from the weakening system moves into the Great Lakes region.

Isaias, pronounced "ees-ah-EE-ahs," is the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season. The Category 3 status places it into the "major hurricane" description.