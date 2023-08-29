Watch CBS News
Redford Township police seek missing endangered 41-year-old woman

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Redford Township Police Department is seeking assistance in searching for an "at risk" missing woman.

Lashon Blackwell, 41, was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the area of Puritan and Salem. 

Police say Blackwell has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 235 lbs., with black braided hair. 

In addition, she was last seen wearing a purple sweater with black pants. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Redford Township police at 313-387-2500 or call 911. 

