Redford Township police seek missing endangered 41-year-old woman
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Redford Township Police Department is seeking assistance in searching for an "at risk" missing woman.
Lashon Blackwell, 41, was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the area of Puritan and Salem.
Police say Blackwell has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 235 lbs., with black braided hair.
In addition, she was last seen wearing a purple sweater with black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Redford Township police at 313-387-2500 or call 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.