Redford Township police searching for suspect after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Redford Township Police Department is searching for a suspect in a hit-and-crash after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday.

Police say a 53-year-old woman was walking across southbound Telegraph Road at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, and was struck by a car, which did not stop and continued traveling southbound on Telegraph Road.

The pedestrian, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses told police the suspect vehicle was a black or dark-colored SUV, possibly a GMC Envoy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Redford Township Traffic Bureau at 313-387-2560.