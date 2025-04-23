Redevelopment projects to bring new apartments, retail spaces to Ferndale, Southfield

New housing projects in Ferndale and Southfield are among those receiving State of Michigan funding and support through the Michigan Strategic Fund Board.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement Tuesday, saying the projects in those cities, along with one in Muskegon, fit in with the state's 'Make It in Michigan' economic development strategy.

"With support from the MSF Board, we're turning empty spaces into vibrant places, adding new housing, commercial space, and parks," Whitmer said in her statement.

Details are as follows:

Ferndale's Vester Flats project

A space that is now a blighted parking lot will be converted into a mixed-use project, providing 72 new housing units in the City of Ferndale.

The Vester Flats development on Vester Street will be a four-story, multi-family project that also includes commercial space. There will be 45 studio units, 21 one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units. A total of 54 parking spaces will be included under and behind the building.

The project has a total anticipated capital investment of $22,252,990. The city Ferndale has supported the project financially. The MSF board approved a Michigan Community Revitalization Program loan of $3,950,000 to support the effort.

An updated streetscape, along with public art, will add to the upgrades to water and sewer services in the area.

The development team is led by Matthew Walters.

"The City of Ferndale is excited to support this mixed-use, transit oriented, workforce housing project within our downtown corridor," said City of Ferndale Community and Economic Development Director Roger Caruso. "This will make a real impact on people who want to live, work, and play in our city."

Southfield's Middlepointe Project

Funding was approved to support a Transformational Brownfield Plan that calls for a walkable, high density, mixed-use development along currently vacant land in the center of City of Southfield.

The project will add 577 new residential spaces, along with commercial space, a parking deck and ground-floor retail. There will also be two pocket parks and a pedestrian greenway.

The City of Southfield Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and developer Middlepointe Investment Group LLC worked on the plans.

The total capital investment is $209,552,970; the state brownfield plan package is for $131,822,436.

"This is more than a redevelopment — it's a rebirth," said Southfield Mayor Dr. Ken Siver. "The Middlepointe project will bring much-needed residential density, economic activity, and walkability to our City Centre."