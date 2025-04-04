Detroit Red Wings hold on to beat Carolina Hurricanes 5-3

Ben Chiarot and Marco Kasper scored 26 seconds apart in the first period and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 5-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

Patrick Kane, Michael Rasmussen and Alex DeBrincat also scored for Detroit. Dylan Larkin added two assists and Cam Talbot made 30 saves as the Red Wings preserved their chances for a playoff berth.

Jackson Blake, Eric Robinson and Brent Burns scored for the Hurricanes, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Pyotr Kochetkov made 16 saves.

Seth Jarvis extended his point streak to six games by assisting on Blake's goal. Justin Robidas assisted on Robinson's goal for his first career point.

DeBrincat's last-second empty-netter clinched the Red Wings' win. Carolina defeated Detroit twice last month.

Hurricanes: Carolina wasted an opportunity to move past Tampa Bay for second place in the Atlantic Division. The Hurricanes still trail first-place Toronto by four points and the Lightning by one point.

Red Wings: Detroit preserved its faint playoff hopes, moving within four points of Montreal for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Kane and Rasmussen scored 21 seconds apart midway through the second period to give the Red Wings a 4-1 advantage. Kane converted a breakaway, while Rasmussen backhanded the puck past Kochetkov.

Kane reached the 20-goal mark for the 17th time in 18 seasons. He broke a tie with Mark Modano for most 20-goal seasons by a North American-born player.

Hurricanes visit Boston on Saturday, and Red Wings host Florida on Sunday.