Warm temperatures on Oct. 13 breaks new record in SE Michigan since 1975

Record heat spread across all of Southeast Michigan on Tuesday.

A new record high was set in the Detroit area at 87 degrees. The old record was 83 degrees, set in 1975.

This number holds more than just a daily record high for today. This marks the latest in the year we have reached 87 degrees.

While we do cool down through the end of our week and into the coming weekend, we'll likely see more rounds of mild air toward November.