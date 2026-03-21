Reckless driving charge filed in aftermath of wrong-way crash on I-696

Police have made an arrest in the aftermath of a fatal, wrong-way crash on I-696 that snarled Metro Detroit traffic on March 13.

The Farmington Hills Police Department said they arrested Richard Leon-Zghen, 26, on March 17 and charged him with reckless driving causing death. Leon-Zghen was arraigned at 47th District Court and remains at the Oakland County Jail with bond set at $250,000, police said.

His next court appearance is a preliminary exam on April 3.

The crash happened about 4:34 a.m. on March 13, when a van and an SUV collided head-on westbound I-696, near Halsted Road. The interstate in that area was closed for about four hours that morning, according to Michigan Department of Transportation reports.

An 81-year-old Detroit man died as a result of the crash, Farmington Hills police said.

"While the preliminary investigation suggested that the deceased driver of the van was at fault, digital forensic evidence was identified during the course of the investigation that proved otherwise," the follow up police report said.

The crash investigation is continuing, with the Farmington Hills Police Department's Traffic Safety Section reviewing on-scene analysis, witness interviews and the vehicles involved. Officers ask that anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation contact the department's command desk at 248-871-2610.

"The Farmington Hills Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased driver," the press release said.

The above video originally aired on March 13, 2026.