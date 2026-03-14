Man killed, motorist injured in crash on interstate in Farmington Hills

An 81-year-old man is dead and a motorist is in the hospital after a van collided with an SUV on an interstate in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Friday morning, according to police.

A caller reported to officials around 4:34 a.m. that two vehicles collided on westbound Interstate 696 near Halsted Road head-on. Officers at the scene said the van driver, later identified as the Detroit man, was unresponsive, according to police.

Officials said the man was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the SUV, whose identity has yet to be disclosed by police, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Law enforcement is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610.