Crash snarls traffic, closes part of I-696 in Oakland County

A crash on Interstate 696 snarled Metro Detroit commuter traffic early Friday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said all lanes of traffic on westbound I-696 were closed as a result of the 4:37 a.m. crash in the Farmington Hills area. The highway was still closed at 6:15 a.m.

The crash happened near Halsted Road, just east of the I-275 interchange. At least two vehicles were involved, based on helicopter views of the scene. Westbound traffic was being directed off the freeway at Exit 5 / Orchard Lake Road; with many of them using 12 Mile Road as an alternate route.

Over a dozen police and emergency vehicles could be seen in the area of the crash and at Exit 5.

MDOT traffic maps are at the MI Drive site.