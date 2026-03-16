Rashida Tlaib seeking re-election to Michigan's 12th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit, a Democrat, has announced her re-election campaign for Michigan's 12th Congressional District.

Tlaib's campaign submitted 1,975 signatures and nominating petitions to election officials on Thursday, her announcement said. The 2026 Democratic primary election is scheduled for Aug. 4. The general election is Nov. 3.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to run for re-election to represent and serve the incredible residents of the 12th Congressional District," Tlaib said. "My team and I have worked hard to deliver one of the most effective constituent service programs in the country to address the needs of everyday people and make sure our residents' voices drive our transformative legislative agenda in the People's House."

Tlaib first won a Congressional election in 2018 and is now serving her fourth term in that role. There are no term limit rules for U.S. Congressional representatives.

A redistricting with the most recent Census data took effect in 2022, and her current district includes parts of Wayne and Oakland counties.

Tlaib is the daughter of Palestinian immigrants and grew up in Detroit as the oldest of 14 children. She is the first Palestinian-American to serve in Congress. She was also the first Muslim woman elected to the Michigan legislature, and one of the first two Muslim women in the U.S. Congress.

She has served on the House Financial Services Committee and the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Her campaign themes are community, justice and accountability. Legislation that she has taken on while in office includes working to reduce the cost of living with efforts such as the Prohibiting Auto Insurance Discrimination Act and the Stop Price Gouging in Grocery Stores Act.

The above video originally aired on Aug. 13, 2025.