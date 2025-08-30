Ramps between Interstate 94, Southfield Freeway in Allen Park to close in the fall, 2026

Interchange ramps from Southfield Freeway to Interstate 94 in Allen Park, Michigan, will close in the fall and in 2026 to allow crews to make bridge improvements.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the southbound Southfield Freeway ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed from mid-September to early December. Motorists traveling to eastbound I-94 from the freeway during this time will need to drive to Ford Road, McGraw Avenue and then to Weir Street.

The detour for westbound I-94 will be Ford Road, southbound Wyoming Avenue and Michigan Avenue.

The southbound Southfield Freeway ramp to eastbound I-94 will also be closed starting in spring 2026 for construction that will take "most of the year," according to MDOT. Traffic will again be detoured to Ford Road during this closure.

Improvements include bridge resurfacing, replacing the bridge approach and bridge bearings, patching rails and beams and epoxy overlay, MDOT says.

The work done in 2026 will coincide with a four-year I-94 project from east of Interstate 275 to Michigan Avenue at the border of Detroit and Dearborn, officials said.

MDOT says it's investing $8.9 million in funds from the Rebuilding Michigan program for the project, which is expected to support 85 jobs.