Raising Cane's opening Ann Arbor location this summer

Months after opening its first Metro Detroit location, Raising Cane's is opening another store in the Southeast region, this time in Ann Arbor.

The company says the location at 1116 S. University Ave. Unit B will open this summer, but the official date has not been announced.

The restaurant opened a new location on Ford Road in Canton back in February. The only other Michigan location is in East Lansing.

On Feb. 4, hundreds gathered outside the Canton location for its official opening. People waited there for hours before the 10 a.m. opening, some with lawn chairs and many of them in winter coats, given the weather. The company announced a promotion to celebrate the opening, with swag gifts for the first ones in line and a drawing for a card that provided a free combo meal three times a month.

Due to the influx of people, Canton police directed traffic and alerted residents of heavy traffic that day.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers started in 1996 in Louisiana. In 2024, the company opened a total of 118 restaurants.

NOTE: The video above previously aired on Feb. 4, 2025.