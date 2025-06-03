Watch CBS News
Rain and strong to severe storms expected Wednesday in Southeast Michigan

By Troy Bridges

/ CBS Detroit

A new front and an area of low pressure will bring rain and the risk for some strong to severe storms for Southeast Michigan by Wednesday afternoon. 

As the front approaches, there will be rain and some thunderstorms. All of Southeast Michigan will be at a one out of five on the severe risk scale. 

Timing for the storms will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. 

The main threats will be strong, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour or greater, as well as one-inch hail. 

Before the rain and storms, temperatures will reach the mid and upper 80s on Tuesday and again on Wednesday afternoon. 

Some rain will stick around for the morning commute. There will also be a few showers on Friday. Rain moves out for the weekend. 

