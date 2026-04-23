Rabbi shares message to community after antisemitic graffiti found at Metro Detroit synagogue

A suspect is now in custody in connection with antisemitic graffiti found at a synagogue in Oak Park, Michigan, on Wednesday.

It's one of multiple incidents of antisemitic vandalism that have taken place across Metro Detroit in less than a week.

CBS Detroit

"In the Jewish community, I think we have an awareness that it's not if something is going to happen, it's when something is going to happen. This isn't the first incident we've had here," said Congregation Beth Shalom Rabbi Robert Gamer.

Gamer says the vandalism was found on a pillar near the front door of the synagogue and included a swastika and other hate speech. Police were called immediately, and the graffiti was removed.

"Hate isn't the answer. We have to have the awareness of it, we have to make sure that our people, first and foremost, at our facility, is safe, but we're not going to let that stop us from praying, studying, learning," Rabbi Gamer said.

After checking out surveillance footage at the synagogue, investigators recognized and arrested a suspect on Thursday morning, who they say is familiar with the area.

"Whether it's a threat, vandalism, any form of intimidation won't be tolerated. We want to ensure the community feels welcome, safe and secure," said Oak Park Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Jason Ginopolis.

CBS Detroit

The arrest is a relief for Gamer, who tells CBS News Detroit that his commitment to supporting his community remains the same.

"My focus right now is there are people in my congregation who are feeling that trauma. As a rabbi, whenever I hear of an incident taking place, whether it's at a synagogue, a church, a mosque, a Hindu temple, I always try to bring that to my congregation's attention and want them to know that's not acceptable," Gamer said.

The incident remains under investigation. Police say they will continue extra patrols around places of worship, schools, parks and other public areas.

The Oak Park Department of Public Safety is working with the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. No details or charges involving the suspect have been released at this time.