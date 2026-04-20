Two teens arrested for antisemitic graffiti in Sterling Heights, police say

Two teenagers are behind bars for allegedly vandalizing a fence with antisemitic graffiti in Sterling Heights, police say.

The incident happened near Shetland Court. Neighbors say the discovery was shocking.

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"Just a lot of hateful stuff. Stuff you don't like seeing. Definitely stuff we don't agree with," said Dan, an area homeowner.

The fence was vandalized with antisemitic symbols, including swastikas and other bias-motivated phrases.

It's graffiti that many in the neighborhood say they find disheartening, especially those who live at the home where this crime took place.

"I was just disappointed. It's unsettling. Wondering if it was towards us specifically, which I don't know," Dan said.

Police got the call Sunday around 12:45 a.m. about two men spray painting the fence with hate speech. Two 19-year-olds were arrested quickly in a nearby parking lot. Police recovered spray paint, knives and marijuana.

"All of this was removed immediately. This is something that does not reflect the values of our community, and it's also something that we will not tolerate," said Sterling Heights Police Lt. Aaron Susalla.

Authorities say both teens are from out of state. One is from Idaho, and the other is from South Carolina. Detectives are still working to determine a possible motive for what led them here.

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"Them being from out of state and not residents of our community, it stands out. We don't have those answers, but we are working to obtain those," Susalla said.

In the meantime, neighbors are eager for answers.

"Hoping my family is safe and my wife can feel safe. Just hoping they hold the people accountable," said Dan.

The names of the suspects have not been released pending arraignment. No charges have been announced by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, but the suspects are lodged at the Macomb County Jail.

An investigation remains ongoing.