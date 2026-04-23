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Oak Park police arrest suspect after antisemitic graffiti found at Congregation Beth Shalom

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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Police have arrested a suspect after antisemitic graffiti was found outside of Congregation Beth Shalom in Oak Park, Michigan. 

Authorities say around 9 a.m. Wednesday, staff at Congregation Beth Shalom, located on the 14000 block of Lincoln Street, found antisemitic graffiti on the exterior of the building.

Investigators identified a suspect after reviewing video footage from the location. A suspect was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 12 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway, police said. 

Charges are pending review by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

"The City of Oak Park remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the safety of all community members," Oak Park police said. "Acts of vandalism, intimidation, or hate will not be tolerated."

Police have not released additional information at this time. 

This incident comes just days after two out-of-state men were arrested for spray-painting antisemitic graffiti and swastikas on residential fences, an underpass and near businesses in Sterling Heights. 

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