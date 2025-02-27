DOGE website lists Michigan Social Security office to close, but its exact location is unclear

DOGE says Michigan Social Security office will close, but questions surround its exact location

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) says it will save more than $100,000 a year by closing a 4,000-square-foot office building in Okemos, Michigan.

However, the building does not appear to exist and no one seems to know where exactly it is located.

According to DOGE's website, the department lists cutting an office building in Okemos. However, the Social Security Administration's website does not list an office in Okemos.

Tim Dempsey, the township manager for Meridian Township, said an initial search on government websites pulled up an address on University Park Drive. However, CBS News Detroit went to the building and spoke with people there who said they have never of the SSA office. The businesses at that location include an insurance agency and a financial planning office.

The Social Security Administration didn't provide an address for the building when asked but told CBS News Detroit in an emailed statement, "We are working with GSA to review our leases and ensure they are used efficiently. Most of the leases we are not renewing are for small remote hearing sites that are co-located with other Federal space."

Local government workers in neighboring Alaiedon Township — yet another place officials said the building could be — didn't have any information about a Social Security Building that they could share.

Taylor said he's happy to continue getting help with social security claims in the open and easy-to-find Lansing office. But he's worried about the larger cuts to government services.

"I'm concerned that if you're not rich, you know, the top five or four percent, you're treated like grass—really dirt," he said.