Quality Metalcraft reports 41 permanent layoffs at its Livonia site

Quality Metalcraft is reporting that 41 of its 351 employees in Livonia, Michigan, are subject to permanent layoff.

The details of the layoff were related in a WARN Act notice filed with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. The layoffs began April 21.

"The company has sought to find solutions that would allow it to continue its business operations without a plant closing or mass layoff," the notice that was filed May 8 said.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and / or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of company or number of people involved.

Quality Metalcraft on Schoolcraft Road is involved with motor vehicle parts manufacturing.