Watch CBS News
Local News

Quality Metalcraft reports 41 permanent layoffs at its Livonia site

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Tariff deal between US and China; Dundee High wrestling team under investigation; more top stories
Tariff deal between US and China; Dundee High wrestling team under investigation; more top stories 04:00

Quality Metalcraft is reporting that 41 of its 351 employees in Livonia, Michigan, are subject to permanent layoff. 

The details of the layoff were related in a WARN Act notice filed with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. The layoffs began April 21. 

"The company has sought to find solutions that would allow it to continue its business operations without a plant closing or mass layoff," the notice that was filed May 8 said. 

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and / or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of company or number of people involved. 

Quality Metalcraft on Schoolcraft Road is involved with motor vehicle parts manufacturing. 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.