Pygmy hippo born at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids

An 11-pound pygmy hippopotamus calf is the newest member of the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the facility said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The baby hippo, welcomed to the world on Wednesday, is the first of its kind to be born at the zoo.

According to zoo officials, pygmy hippos are an endangered species, with less than an estimated 2,500 in the wild.

The John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said a pygmy hippo calf was born at its facility on Sept. 3, 2025. John Ball Zoo

The zoo says the calf and its mom, Penelope, are doing well, and crews are keeping a close eye on them.