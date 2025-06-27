Public safety reform forum engages Detroit residents

As Detroit organizations that are dedicated to providing support and resources to combat violence brace for budget cuts, public safety leaders and advocates band together to spark change and reform.

"These are my people. These are my neighbors. These are my children. These are my elders. These are my brothers and sisters," said community activist Teferi Brent.

On Friday, dozens of people packed into Fellowship Chapel in Detroit to kick off Freedom Weekend 2025.

"We can't sit on our couch and sit back and say we have an issue with violence in our community, but we're not willing to do something about it to make our community safe," said Brent.

The citywide initiative encourages people to approach and begin difficult conversations around impactful topics, including justice, reform, and community-based safety solutions.

"It's a holistic approach, and it's been working. It's been proven to be effective," said Negus Vu, president and CEO of The People's Action.

Organizers say their goal is to highlight the work being done throughout the metro area and inspire the next generation of leadership.

"We have a responsibility to serve and to protect rights and to provide resources for our community so that we can live in peaceful, prosperous communities. I mean, this is what our people deserve," said Brent.

One organization seeing a big boost is The People's Action, which recently received a nearly $400,000 grant from Michigan State Police that will fund an intensive 20-week program designed to provide wraparound services in the community and offer alternatives to incarceration.

"We understand that it's imperative to save as many lives as possible in the city of Detroit, but we cannot afford to lose any lives," said Vu.

Organizers say events like these highlight the need for those who are already doing this work to continue moving it forward.

"Either you are part of the problem, or you are part of solving the problem," said Brent.

Leaders behind the weekend say these gatherings give them the boost they need to grow their programs and help as many people as they can for as long as possible.