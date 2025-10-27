Protestors rally against data centers in Michigan at state Public Service Commission meeting

The Michigan Public Service Commission held its second public hearing in the state on Monday night regarding how electric utilities will meet the future power demand, with the possibility of more data centers in the state.

"What sort of scenarios should we be considering as we're looking out five,10, even 20 years into the future?" said MPSC chair Dan Scripps.

Before the public hearing began inside Oakland County Community College, a group of environmentalists rallied outside with a message that more data centers would negatively affect the Great Lakes, the climate and energy affordability.

"Data centers bring an entirely new risk that threatens the water throughout the state," said Andrea Pearce, an organizer of the Rally Against Data Centers.

Many communities throughout the region, like Howell Township in Livingston County, have pushed back against potential data centers, which are very large buildings that use up a lot of energy to power artificial intelligence and other online tools.

"We need them to hear that we need the most proactive regulation of data centers possible. We do not trust corporate greed to take care of our future," said Bryan Smigielski with the Sierra Club of Michigan.

The MPSC heard concerns from residents all throughout Southeast Michigan, many of whom are skeptical that with more data centers, the state could reach its goal of net zero carbon emissions by the year 2040.

"As we're building data centers here in Michigan, I am deeply against it," said Pontiac City Councilmember Mikal Goodman.

The MPSC is still accepting public comments until Oct. 31.