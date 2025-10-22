Howell Township trustee vows review of proposed data center

Howell Township Trustee Bob Wilson says he wants to bring the community more vetted and reliable information about the possible data center looking to set up shop in Livingston County.

"I'm out here trying to get everybody the information. I haven't taken sides, I'm not pro, I'm not for," he said.

Wilson explained that the committee will study the information about the potential data center that was originally proposed to sit on land east of Owosso Road and is currently owned by the Van Gilder family.

Jake Currie said he will also serve on the committee.

"I'll be having a baby here in 14 days that I want to send to Fowlerville schools, and that will grow up in this community, so my interests are what's best for the community and the future of the community going forward," Currie said.

Wilson said that people are currently allowed to voice their opinions at township meetings, but he added that he doesn't feel his fellow trustees are providing the public with answers.

"You know there's nothing more irritating when you go someplace to get answers and you not be able to, you leave mad," he said. "So by me creating a committee for this data center now, certain people that are kind of in charge of the committee, a member of the committee will have a chance to talk at every board meeting."

Right now, Michigan has over 50 data centers but none in Livingston County, according to DataCenterMap.com. Data centers are typically used to store the computers that handle large amounts of data and information.

In Livingston County, initial discussion of the data center garnered significant backlash. Opponents gathered signatures and packed a township meeting back in September. But Wilson and Currie said they hope to continue the discussion of the data center and provide the community with more information about it at future meetings.

"Just keep an open mind," Currie said.