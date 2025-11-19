Tensions rise as anti-Islam protestors clash with Muslim community activists in Dearborn

Anti-Islam demonstrators clashed with counter-protestors on Tuesday in Dearborn as a group of a few dozen marched toward city hall, shouting Islamophobic rhetoric.

"How are they coming to us and saying we're all about division and all about Sharia Law. They're coming here and giving us nothing but hatred," said Ali Aljahmi, from Dearborn.

CBS News Detroit was at the scene along Michigan Avenue, where the dueling demonstrations stemmed from when Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Anthony Hudson falsely claimed that there was Sharia Law in Dearborn. He later walked back those statements.

"If we're going to bring these people together, then we're going to lead by example and come down here, put boots on the ground and walk with these people and show that we can come together," Hudson told CBS Detroit.

Hudson led a march with supporters of his advocating for his slogan 'Fix Michigan," but it was another group of demonstrators, not condoned by Hudson, on that same route that stirred the pot." Other people in the crowd included Jake Lang, a Republican who is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Florida. Lang was charged with assaulting an officer, civil disorder and other crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 riot before he was pardoned by President Trump.

CBS News Detroit was at the scene when Lang threatened to burn a Quran and taunt counter-protestors with bacon.

Dearborn police kept an eye on the protests and urged people to engage with demonstrators. One person was seen being led away in handcuffs. It's unknown if that person will face charges.

Some protestors said they hope what happened on Tuesday sheds some light on what they call hateful demonstrations from people outside of Dearborn who are mischaracterizing the city.