Protesters push back against Trump's policies at Lansing rally

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Hundreds of people gathered at the Michigan Capital as part of a national demonstration to push back against the Trump administration.

"I'm terrified about these executive orders," said Beth, who declined to give her last name.

"[I'm] just [worried about] all the people that are going to be affected if these policies are enforced," said Don Fila who attended Wednesday's protest with his wife.

"I'm not overjoyed about the cabinet picks," said Karen Dunnam.

Organizers began planning a protest just over the weekend, and by Tuesday, they were making signs. Organizers tell CBS News Detroit they were hoping for possibly 100 people, but the turnout appeared greater.

"I really enjoy protests. It's a way to be with like-minded individuals," said Dunnam.

The attendees had a wide range of concerns, from the impact of the cuts on the federal government and immigration to health policy; everyone brought their own top priority.

"I think for me it's just the fact that there are people that are not elected that are doing things in this country that are very illegal and no one seems to be doing much about it," said Linda Fila.

A common theme among attendees was concern over changes to the balance of power between the branches of government.

"It's the checks and balances because I love my country, I love our constitution, and I want us all to stand up for our democracy," said Beth.

The protest in Michigan is expected to be one of 50 at state capitals across the country. It's the first widespread protest in President Trump's second term in office.