Wayne County prosecutors deny warrant request in Detroit sexual assault case

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has denied a warrant request in a sexual assault case that happened last week at a Detroit park, citing "insufficient evidence."

Prosecutors say on Sept. 2, a 34-year-old Detroit woman reported that she was sexually assaulted in Van Antwerp Park the day before. According to the Detroit Police Department, the woman was waiting in her car for a friend in the area of St. Martins Avenue and Pinehurst Street when an unknown man approached her and allegedly forced her at gunpoint to get out of the car and go to a portable bathroom.

Police say the woman initially refused to get in the portable bathroom, to which the man fired a single shot into the ground. Police say the woman complied and went into the portable bathroom, where the suspect allegedly assaulted her.

Investigators later arrested a 27-year-old man from Detroit, according to prosecutors.

One week later, on Sept. 9, prosecutors announced it was denying a warrant request from Detroit police. In a statement, police say there were "inconsistencies with the evidence and circumstances provided by the victim."

"During our investigation, we learned that the victim was promised money by the suspect in return for sex and the suspect did not pay the victim," Detroit police said in the statement. "The incident remains under investigation as we have also learned that the suspect allegedly has a history of targeting women on escort sites, promising to pay for sexual favors, not doing so and instead, and sexually assaulting the women. If we find these allegations to be true we will be submitting an Investigator's Report to the WCPO for review," Detroit police said in the statement.

Note: The video above previously aired on Sept. 4, 2025.