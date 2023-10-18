Watch CBS News
Prisoner injured at Macomb Correctional Facility during fight with another inmate

Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A prisoner at the Macomb Correctional Facility was injured Monday night after a prisoner-made weapon was used during a fight, officials said. 

According to Kyle Kaminski with the Michigan Department of Corrections, two prisoners were involved in a fight on Monday, Oct. 16. 

Staff responded and told the prisoners to stop fighting, but when that didn't work, they used an electronic control device to break up the fight. 

Kaminski says one of the prisoners sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a prisoner-made weapon. 

The injured prisoner was taken to an off-site hospital and then returned to the facility. 

Both prisoners are currently being held in temporary segregation while the incident is being investigated, according to Kaminski.

The facility is under normal operations as officials say the situation was an isolated incident. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

October 18, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

