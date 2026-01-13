Visit Detroit Interactive Experience debuts at 2026 Detroit Auto Show this weekend

The 2026 Detroit Auto Show kicks off this weekend, and beginning Saturday, kids and families will be able to immerse themselves in fun, hands-on activities at Visit Detroit's Interactive Experience.

Bigger and better than before, the Interactive Experience is committed to driving the auto industry forward.

CBS Detroit

"We're hoping that we can inspire folks of all ages to learn how fun science can be. Even things like cars, you might not think have a lot of science behind them, there's actually a ton going on there," said Michigan Science Center guest experience manager Domenic Roberto.

Roberto says his team has a variety of hands-on activities ready to roll that blend automotive, technology and learning into the ultimate immersive opportunity for kids and families.

"That's our big inflatable dome blown up so folks can see a new show that we've invented for that, called Cars on Mars, talking about vehicles that we would drive on a different planet, like our rovers. We're also going to have our own Mars map on the floor, which we can drive our own little mini robot rovers on to," Roberto said.

CBS Detroit

Foam building blocks to invent vehicles and science experiments are set up as well.

"We will also have a racetrack known as neuro maker, which you can actually control using a little headband that taps into how much you're concentrating with your brain waves and that will drive the car," said Roberto.

Detroit nonprofit Code313, which specializes in STEM education, is a first-time partner with the auto show. Executive director Bartel Welch says his team is using a unique approach.

CBS Detroit

"We're bringing virtual reality so we can show them how they can train and learn different skills within the automotive industry. They're going to be able to change tires, paint vehicles. Basically, be a whole car mechanic," Welch stated.

His goal is to mix technology with the workforce to inspire the younger generation.

"Once they can see what they can do, then they can believe what they'll be able to do," said Welch.

CBS Detroit

The experience will also feature a Power Wheels track for kids to give them a glimpse of the Motor City.

"The whole idea is to get kids involved in the auto industry, learning about the sciences and maybe becoming an automotive technician or engineer or designer and keeping them in Detroit," said 2026 Detroit Auto Show chair Todd Szott.

The Interactive Experience will kick off on Saturday, Jan. 17, and run through Jan. 25 in the Atrium inside Huntington Place.