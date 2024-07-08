President Joe Biden heads to Detroit to campaign this Friday, after reiterating he intends to stay in the race

DETROIT — President Joe Biden is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Detroit this Friday, as he works to shore up support amid the fallout from a halting debate performance that's had some in the Democratic Party calling for him to step down and let someone else run in the 2024 presidential election.

Further specific details about the visit were not immediately available. This will be the fourth visit Mr. Biden makes to Michigan this year.

Mr. Biden has spent a significant amount of time campaigning in the Midwest, as both Michigan and Wisconsin are considered by many pundits to be crucial wins for either candidate, and recent polls show them remaining toss-ups.

Last week, Mr. Biden touched down in Wisconsin, where he continued to brush off concerns about his lackluster performance by insisting he had a cold and that the debate fiasco was simply a "bad night." He reiterated his commitment to staying in the race against his Republican Party rival, former president Donald Trump.

He also taped an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, which aired in full Friday night. In the interview, Mr. Biden stressed his belief that he has the mental fitness to remain in the presidential race and lead the nation for four more years.

On Monday, Mr. Biden sent a letter to congressional Democrats saying that he is "firmly committed" to staying in the race.

Mr. Biden's most recent visit up to this point was in May, when he attended the Detroit NAACP's annual dinner. Mr. Biden accepted the organization's invitation to give the keynote address and thank members because the Black vote helped get him elected.

At that event, Mr. Biden said Trump is running a campaign fuelled by revenge.

"You can't build a future on revenge. You can't build better lives through revenge. That's why I'm running to lead America to the future," he said.

Trump responded in a recent trip to the battleground state of Michigan, hosting an afternoon roundtable at an African American church in Detroit and claiming Biden has been the "worst president for Black people."