Biden reaches out to Black voters at Detroit NAACP event: "You can't build a future on revenge"

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – President Biden spent this weekend reaching out to Black voters. He began his Sunday delivering the commencement address at Morehouse College before arriving in Detroit in the afternoon for a private campaign event and then speaking at the 69th Annual NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund dinner at Huntington Place.

Although the NAACP doesn't endorse candidates, Mr. Biden accepted their invitation to give the keynote address and thank members because the Black vote helped get him elected.

"You're the reason Kamala Harris is a historic vice president," Mr. Biden said. "You're the reason Donald Trump was the defeated former president. And you're the reason Donald Trump is going to be a loser again."

Over 5,000 NAACP members welcomed Mr. Biden to Detroit, a place he's quite fond of.

"My dad was an automobile manager. Detroit put food on our table every night," Mr. Biden said. "And when I was vice president, things were kind of bad during the pandemic. And what happened was, Barack said to me, go to Detroit and help fix it."

His remarks during the dinner potentially locked in undecided voters.

The president outlined his administration's achievements, including the largest investment in Black communities, efforts to reconnect neighborhoods, and the expansion of the Affordable Care Act.

He also reminded them of his support on the picket line during the historic UAW strike.

"It made a huge difference for my membership. It strengthened our ability to what we really wanted to do," Keith C. Hampton Sr., an attendee and member of Local 245, said. "To know that a president took his time and came down to deal with the membership was just overwhelming. Excellent."

On Sunday night, Mr. Biden also sharpened his racial attack against former President Donald Trump.

"What do you think he would have done on January 6 if Black Americans had stormed the capitol? I'm serious. What do you think?" Mr. Biden said.

"They're trying to erase Black history literally. They're wrong. They don't understand–Black history is American history. Not a joke. Together, we make history. We do not erase history," Mr. Biden said.

His comments resonated with some in the crowd.

"When you look at the alternative, going back–turning back the clock on different things dealing with African Americans, I think if he [Biden] just stays consistent, he'll do fine," Micheal Alexander Sr., another attendee, said.

Mr. Biden added his rival is running for revenge.

"You can't build a future on revenge. You can't build better lives through revenge. That's why I'm running to lead America to the future," Mr. Biden said. "A future of promise and hope and possibilities–because that's what we are–a nation of possibilities."