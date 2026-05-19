Handgun found in preschooler's bag at Sterling Heights elementary school, police say

Sterling Heights police are investigating after a handgun was found in a preschool student's bag Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the Head Start Program at Schwarzkoff Elementary School on Constitution Boulevard around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday after school staff discovered the gun in a bag.

School officials say the student did not know that the weapon was in the backpack. Police secured the handgun and say there is no active threat to the school, staff or students.

"We would like to commend the teacher and our staff for taking immediate action," said Schwarzkoff Elementary School principal Amber Fante in a statement. "As you know, Utica Community Schools has strict protocols to ensure the health and safety of our students. These protocols and the diligence of our staff ensured the safety of our staff and students."

The Sterling Heights Police Department Youth Bureau is investigating the incident and working with the Utica Community Schools administration and Schwarzkoff Elementary School staff to determine how the student came into possession of the gun. The student is not in the program, according to school leaders.

Investigators say any potential charges will be sent to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for review.