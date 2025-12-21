2 $1 million Powerball tickets were sold in Michigan. Here's where.

Two winning Powerball tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Michigan, lottery officials said on Sunday.

One of the tickets for Saturday's drawing was sold at Mister A's Party Shoppe on Mack Avenue in Grosse Pointe Farms. The other was sold at Murphy USA in the West Michigan city of Ludington, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The winning numbers were 4, 5, 28, 52 and 69 with a Powerball of 20. The two tickets sold in Michigan each matched the first five numbers.

Lottery officials say the odds of matching the first five numbers are one in 11,688,054.

No tickets sold for Saturday's drawing matched all six winning numbers, resulting in the Powerball jackpot climbing to an estimated $1.6 billion — the game's fourth-largest prize ever. The next drawing is scheduled for Monday at 11 p.m. ET.

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece. A Power Play option multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times, with a maximum of $2 million added for $1.