Powerball player in Michigan wins $1 million lottery prize

A Powerball lottery player in Michigan is $1 million richer after winning a runner-up prize in Wednesday's drawing.

The Michigan Lottery said the lucky player matched five white balls in the April 22 drawing to win $1 million: 24-29-32-49-63. The red number was 11.

The Michigan Lottery says the winning Powerball ticket was purchased online.

The odds of matching all five white balls with the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the Michigan Lottery. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11,688,054.

The Powerball is sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Tickets cost $2 each, with drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Wednesday's winner should contact the Michigan Lottery's Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to make arrangements to claim the prize. Powerball prizes must be claimed within one year from the date of the drawing.

The jackpot for the next Powerball drawing on April 25 is an estimated $118 million.