More than 100K customers without power amid severe storms in Michigan

With severe storms sweeping through Michigan on Wednesday, thousands are without power.

According to Consumers Energy, more than 101,000 customers are without power as of 11 p.m. on June 10. A large number of those customers impacted were in Southwest and Mid-Michigan. Meanwhile, DTE Energy reported more than 3,000 customers without power.

Wednesday's storms included a severe thunderstorm warning issued for Genesee, Lenawee, Livingston, Oakland and Washtenaw counties through 10 a.m. Storms are expected to continue on Thursday, with the CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team declaring a Next Weather Alert Day.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.