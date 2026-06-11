Excessive heat today then strong storms possible late tonight Good morning Family! A Heat Advisory is in effect again today for portions of Southeast Michigan along and south of the I 96 corridor including Metro Detroit Noon-8PM. Heat indices are expected to range between 96 and 102 degrees today. There is a potential for an organized line of thunderstorms to track across SE Michigan late tonight. Damaging winds in excess of 70 mph, spin-up tornadoes, and large hail will all be possible if the line holds together. A Slight Risk (2 of 5) and Enhanced Risk (3 of 5) are in place for parts of southeast Michigan.