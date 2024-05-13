Portage Public Schools students return to class after tornado hits SW Michigan

PORTAGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Portage Public Schools officials announced that students returned to class on Monday, nearly a week after a tornado struck Portage, Michigan.

Superintendent Mark Bieland confirmed the reopening of the schools, which have been closed since Wednesday, May 8.

The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit the city on Tuesday, May 7. Weather officials say the tornado reached an estimated peak wind of 135 mph and touched down near the intersection of S. 10th Street and W. R Avenue. It traveled for about 11 miles, damaging home roofs and sidings.

The tornado also damaged a FedEx facility.

NWS said at least two tornados struck Southwest Michigan, causing damage in multiple cities and counties.

In response to the storm, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Branch and Cass counties. The declaration allows for all state resources to be available with local response and recovery efforts in the areas.