Tornados hit Southwest Michigan, damage FedEx facility

A tornado reported in Portage, Michigan, damaged a FedEx facility on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Gonzalo Arizpe/WWMT

PORTAGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A FedEx facility in Southwest Michigan was damaged after a tornado struck on Tuesday.

Photos from CBS-affiliate WWMT show the damage on the top of the building and the debris on Portage Road near Ramona Avenue in Portage, Michigan. The city said there were no reported casualties, and all employees were accounted for.

FedEx issued the following statement:

"Our thoughts are with those affected by the tornado in Portage, Michigan, and we are grateful there were no serious injuries resulting from the damage to our facility at 6701 Portage Road. We continue to assess the damage, and we are implementing contingency plans to lessen any potential impacts on service. Customers with questions about their shipments can check fedex.com for updates."

Severe weather across West Michigan led to tornado watches and warnings, and a severe thunderstorm warning. According to the National Weather Service, at least two tornados struck Southwest Michigan.

A tornado reported in Portage, Michigan, damaged a FedEx facility on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Nate Brown/WWMT

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said multiple trees and wires are down throughout Portage and Pavilion Township and urged residents to avoid the areas. Additionally, the Michigan State Police says it is assisting Portage Public Safety officials with storm damage.

In response to the storms, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for Southwest Michigan.

"My heart goes out to all those impacted by tonight's severe weather in southwest Michigan," Whitmer said in a statement. "State and local emergency teams are on the ground and working together to assist Michiganders. I've declared a state of emergency to ensure resources are expedited to the area and activated our State Emergency Operations Center. We will continue monitoring the situation and coordinating efforts overnight. I want to thank all the first responders working hard to keep Michiganders safe. We'll get through this together."

In Southeast Michigan, a tornado watch was issued in Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe counties. That alert is in effect through 11 pm. Tuesday.