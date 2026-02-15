Port Huron woman, 30, accused of sharing child sexually abusive material online

A Port Huron, Michigan, woman is facing several charges after the Michigan State Police said it learned she was sharing files of child sexually abusive material online.

The state agency's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced on Thursday that the 30-year-old woman was arrested. According to officials, she was arrested after an investigation in which digital evidence was taken from her home.

Online court records show the woman is charged with one count each of first-degree child abuse, aggravated child sexually abusive activity, second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a child under 13 years old, distributing or promoting child abusive commercial activity and using a computer to communicate with another on the internet to commit a crime.

A judge set the woman's bond at $250,000 cash or surety, according to court records. She's set to appear at a probable cause conference on Tuesday at 9 a.m. and an examination is scheduled for Feb. 24.

The state agency says it encourages parents to speak to their children about using the internet safely. Learn more about the task force here.

Sexual Assault Resources

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.