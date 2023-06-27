Port Huron man jumps into St. Clair River, saves 7-year-old boy

(CBS DETROIT) - Port Huron police say a 7-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after being found floating in the St. Clair River on Sunday evening.

It happened in the 3300 block of Military St., and CBS News Detroit spoke with the man who sprung to action and jumped in the river, saving the young boy's life.

"He was so close too, you wouldn't have known if you didn't look," says 29-year-old Port Huron native Corey Dye.

Dye was deep into some afternoon gardening at the time, and while reflecting on those moments, Dye says he's glad his ears and instincts pulled him to his dock at that moment.

"I kind of heard something odd; maybe I thought it was a bird or something; I kind of heard it again; it was like a little quieter this time. So, I come up on my dock and I look out and I get over here and I look out and there's a young boy on his back looking up," Dye said.

He and his neighbors immediately took action, calling 911 and getting the boy out of the water as soon as possible. He was conscious but puking up a lot of the water he had consumed during his time floating.

After stepping back inside after EMS had taken the boy, and the commotion had died down, is when Dye said it really hit him, saying it was fate that brought him to the boy's aid.

"He just had a guardian angel watching him; I'm just the physical body," said Dye with a smile.