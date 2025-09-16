Port Huron man accused of shooting his 3 children denied bond in first court appearance

A 44-year-old Port Huron man accused of shooting three of his kids, killing one of them, was arraigned on Tuesday.

Jeffery Smerer appeared in court virtually and was charged with open murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse, and five gun charges.

Police say on Sept. 11, Smerer allegedly killed his 17-year-old son and injured his 12-year-old daughter, who family says is now paralyzed from the neck down, and his 13-year-old son, who is now in stable condition, according to police.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Glenview Court for a domestic-related shooting. They say the children's mother and a 20-year-old son wrestled Smerer to stop him from going any further.

Authorities say Smerer was out on bond for an unrelated crime at the time of the shooting.

"He's got a criminal record. As was stated on the record, he was awaiting sentencing on indecent exposure. He's now being held without bond. The court also looks at the history of court appearances. It's been reported that he's had some history of not reporting," said District Court Judge Dennis J Rickert.

The children's mother was at the court hearing, but was not available for comment.

Smere will be back for a probable cause conference scheduled on Sept. 23 and for a preliminary exam on Sept. 30.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.