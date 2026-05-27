Port Huron dad pleads guilty to murdering 17-year-old son, shooting 2 other kids

A Port Huron, Michigan, man accused of killing his son and shooting and injuring two others has pleaded guilty to all charges.

On Tuesday, Jeffery Smerer, 45, pleaded guilty to open murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse and five counts of felony firearm, court records show.

The shooting happened in the early morning of Sept. 11, 2025, in the 2800 block of Glenview Court. When police arrived, they found three victims, all under the age of 18, with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say Smerer shot his 17-year-old son, who later died from injuries, and shot his 13-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter, who were critically injured in the incident.

Police say the children's mother and a 20-year-old son wrestled Smerer to stop him from going any further.

Smerer is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.