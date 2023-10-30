Pop-up giveaway provides necessities for young mothers in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit pop-up giveaway for young moms took to a northwest Detroit neighborhood, providing clothes, diapers, food and more.

"With this, it makes you feel like, 'Ok, somebody does care.' There is other people out there that will help and be there for you," says QiAr'a Waddles, who knows the struggles of teenage motherhood.

"It feels good to be a voice for others. Like, if you know you need these items, gently used or new, you can come to me. You can talk to me, and I'm here to help you," added Tyra Moore, executive director of A Girl Like Me Inc.

Moore was pregnant at 14 years old. She's faced the adversity of teenage motherhood and has made it her mission to help other mothers like Waddles have resources as they navigate motherhood.

"No one likes teen moms for some reason. Of course we're young and shouldn't be having babies, but once the baby is here, it should be like no judging. Help them, give them whatever you need, give them the resources. I just feel like since I have that support, I want to help other moms," says Moore.

Those actions have trickled down to mothers like Waddles, who wasn't only shopping for her baby but donating clothes and other items she once had.

"I can help somebody else as well. That's why I did it," Waddles said.

Moore says they are looking to have another pop-up event in November before it gets too cold. There is currently no exact date at this time.