Canadian wildfires fueling poor air quality in Michigan may not stop until snowfall, officials say

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has given Southeast Michigan some of the worst air quality on earth, and there doesn't seem to be any end any time soon, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Officials said they've sent several crews to assist in controlling the massive wildfires, and they don't expect them to stop until Canada sees some snow.

"They probably won't go out until we get snow. That will be the kicker," said DNR resource protection manager Jeff Vasher.

Hundreds of miles away from where these fires are burning, summer has looked hazy in Michigan. The DNR says there's only so much firefighters can do to stop them.

"They don't have a lot of people to put these fires out, and they're so big they can't get any equipment in like we can here. Everything is hoses and pumps. There's no rain in the long-term forecast to help them out," Vasher said.

Vasher said roughly 3 million acres of land are burning in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and western Ontario, which is equivalent to roughly three-quarters of all public land in Michigan.

"We all help out each other, and right now, Manitoba needs our help, so Minnesota, Wisconsin, and us we've been putting crews together to send up every two weeks," Vasher said.

CBS News Detroit issued 18 NEXT Weather alert days in 2025 alone for wildfire smoke. Doctors say it puts those with underlying lung issues at risk.

"Young children with asthma, elderly patients with COPD or other underlying lung issues," said Dr. Rahul Mehta, emergency medicine chair at Trinity Health Oakland.

Mehta gave some advice on how to prepare for these conditions for those at risk.

"If you have a child, adult, relative with COPD or asthma, make sure they have their inhaler with them. Do they need to be out for prolonged periods? Can they go in?" he said.