Pontiac man accused of trafficking woman for at least a year, sheriff says

A Pontiac, Michigan, man is facing seven charges in connection with the human trafficking of a woman, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Trevor Andrew Scarbrough, 33, is charged with one count each of accepting earnings from prostitution, using a computer to commit a crime, human trafficking enterprise resulting in commercial sexual activity, sodomy, delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance, felony firearm and keeping a house of prostitution, officials said.

Detectives with the sheriff's office and the Oakland County Human Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant at Scarbrough's home in Pontiac on Thursday night and arrested him after receiving a tip.

Law enforcement learned during their investigation that he had been trafficking the woman for at least a year, the sheriff's office says.

Detectives believe there may be other victims in the case. Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950 or local law enforcement.

"This twisted suspect forced his victim into a sexual act with an animal in addition to trafficking her," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a written release on Saturday. "I am thankful for the tip on this case and know this, if you are a similarly minded predator, we are coming for you."

Scarbrough's bond was set at $1 million and he must wear a GPS tether if he posts it, according to the sheriff's office. A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 20 at Michigan's 50th District Court in Pontiac.