Pontiac man charged with second-degree murder in block party shooting

A man was arraigned on charges relating to a fatal shooting during a block party in Pontiac, Michigan.

Marquan DeAngelo Henderson, 23, of Pontiac, was arraigned on Wednesday in 50th District Court in Pontiac on one charge each of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Bond was denied.

The victim, Antwon Deshaun Herring, 23, of Waterford Township, was struck in the head by gunfire during Saturday night's incident. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said multiple 911 calls were made about the shooting, and nearly 100 people were in the area when they arrived on Mariva Street.

Deputies provided initial care until Waterford Regional Fire Department and STAR EMS crews arrived.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene after identifying himself as the person responsible for the shooting, deputies said. A handgun was taken as evidence at the scene, and deputies submitted the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of charges.

Henderson's next court appearance is a probable cause hearing on Aug. 11, with a preliminary exam set for Aug. 18.

"Gun violence is a public health crisis. Working toward solutions is the only way to ensure more young lives are not lost to gun violence," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement.