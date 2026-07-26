Shooting at reported block party in Pontiac leaves man dead, sheriff's office says; 1 in custody

A 23-year-old man is dead after he was shot at a reported block party in Pontiac, Michigan, on Saturday night, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and other first responders headed to the alleged gathering of around 100 people on the 80 block of Mariva Street following multiple 911 calls that a man had been shot.

The deputies faced a large crowd and numerous vehicles clogging the area when they arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office said. After making their way through the crowd, law enforcement found the 23-year-old man, from Waterford Township, Michigan, who had been shot in the head.

After receiving medical aid rendered by deputies, the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to officials.

"While deputies secured the scene, a 23-year-old Pontiac man identified himself as the individual responsible for the shooting and informed deputies that he was a licensed Michigan Concealed Pistol License (CPL) holder," the sheriff's office said. "Deputies observed a handgun equipped with an extended magazine protruding from the man's waistband."

The Pontiac man was taken into custody and the gun was seized as evidence, according to officials. Charges may be filed against him once the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950.