Pontiac man accused of setting a 49-year-old man on fire

Suspect in missing Warren woman case due in court; arrest in delivery driver death; more top stories

A 30-year-old Pontiac, Michigan, man has been accused of setting another man on fire, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Online court records show Joseph Lee Green is charged with one felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder in connection with the incident.

The sheriff's office says Green used paper and a lighter to burn a 49-year-old Pontiac man on his neck, arm and body on the 100 block of Cherry Hill Drive on Feb. 5. The man was hospitalized for his injuries.

Officials say Green left the area shortly after the altercation. He was arrested in Detroit on Friday.

The February incident stemmed from a different occurance between the two men that happened several weeks prior, according to the sheriff's office.

"It's hard to imagine the cruelty we see in today's society, for someone to literally light another human being on fire," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a release.

The sheriff's office says Green's bond has been set at $75,000. He's scheduled to appear in a probable cause conference on April 22 and a preliminary examination on April 29.

If convicted, Green faces up to $10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.