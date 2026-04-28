Man involved in plot to shoot up Pontiac high school graduation sentenced

One of two men accused of planning a mass shooting at a Pontiac, Michigan, high school graduation last summer was sentenced Tuesday.

Jamarion Hardiman, 21, was sentenced to two to five years in prison for carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a firearm with unlawful intent, as well as an additional two years served consecutively for felony firearm.

A second suspect involved, Deahveon Shamar-James Whaley, 20, previously pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges.

On June 3, 2025, authorities say a fight broke out during a graduation ceremony for the Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac. Security broke up the altercation, but the fight resumed outside in the parking lot, prompting security at UWM Sports Complex, where the ceremony was being held, to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

At the scene, deputies learned about a Snapchat post that indicated a shooting was planned. Authorities reviewed security footage of the fight and say they saw Whaley and Hardiman carrying packages and placing them under parked vehicles.

Deputies found a backpack with a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a 40-round drum magazine under a vehicle. A second firearm with an extended magazine was found under another vehicle.

Authorities allege Whaley and Hardiman planned to open fire during graduation, but their plan failed when deputies arrived at the complex.

"Jamarion Hardiman made a choice to escalate the situation when he went for his gun rather than walking away after the fight," said Oakland County Prosecutor McDonald. "His actions threatened the safety of dozens of people and turned what was a celebration for graduates into a traumatic event."

In March, Whaley was sentenced to three years' probation with 90 days of that sentence spent at a Michigan Department of Corrections boot camp with a tether to follow.