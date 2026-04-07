Suspect involved in 2025 plot to shoot up Michigan high school graduation sentenced

One of the men accused of planning a mass shooting at a Pontiac, Michigan, high school graduation last June learned his fate in court on Tuesday.

Deahveon Shamar-James Whaley, 20, pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges involving last year's plot to shoot up a graduation ceremony held at UWM Sports Complex. The other suspect involved, 21-year-old Jamarion Jarvante Hardiman, also pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges.

In the final moments before learning his fate, Whaley addressed the judge and appeared apologetic.

"Sorry to the community for my actions and my behavior, and I promise going forward, my behavior and my actions will change," said Whaley.

CBS Detroit

On June 3, 2025, authorities say a fight broke out in the venue during graduation. Security broke up the altercation, but the fight resumed outside in the parking lot, prompting security at UWM Sports Complex to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

At the scene, deputies learned about a social media post that indicated a shooting was planned. Authorities quickly reviewed security footage of the fight and saw Whaley and Hardiman carrying packages and placing them under parked vehicles.

Deputies found a backpack with a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a 40-round drum magazine under a vehicle. A second firearm with an extended magazine was found under another vehicle.

Authorities say Whaley and Hardiman planned to open fire during graduation, but their plan failed when deputies arrived at the complex.

CBS Detroit

On Tuesday, Whaley's defense attorney and the prosecutor addressed the judge ahead of his sentence.

"He has learned, and he is not going to make this mistake again. I can confidently say that," Whaley's defense attorney said.

"It's the people's position that Mr. Whaley is now in a position where he needs to suffer the consequences of his choices. This was a decision that could have turned very bad, very quickly," said the prosecutor.

Whaley was sentenced to three years' probation with 90 days of that sentence spent at a Michigan Department of Corrections boot camp with a tether to follow.

"You are at a crossroads, Mr. Whaley. It's up to you whether you're going to continue on this road or take the exit ramp. If you do not take the exit ramp, I'm going to help you with that," Judge Cheryl Matthews said to Whaley.

Jamarion Jarvante Hardiman, the other defendant involved in this case, is expected to be sentenced in court on April 14, 2026.