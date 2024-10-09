Detroit man allegedly fatally shot 2 men because he was angry about losing a dice game, police say

1 dead after gunfire exchange with Detroit police, TikTok sued by attorneys general and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 32-year-old Detroit man is accused of fatally shooting two people because he was angry that he had lost $80 in a dice game, officials said.

At 8:19 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Gun Violence Task Force arrested the suspect on 8 Mile Road and Evergreen about 12 hours after he allegedly shot the two men.

"I am super proud of our substation, all our detectives and our partners for the effort that brought this cold-blooded killer into custody within 12 hours," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "I have been in this a long time, but it is still shocking to see the lack of value some people place on a human life. I look forward to him being brought to the bar of justice and held accountable."

At. 8:22 a.m. Tuesday, Oakland County deputies responded to an apartment in the 100 block of North Sanford St. near Fiddis Avenue in Pontiac after receiving a report of shots being fired.

When they arrived, they discovered that two men, Sidney Ward III, 20, of Highland Park, and Tyrone Davis Glenn Jr., 24, of Pontiac, had been shot.

Ward was pronounced dead at the scene. Glenn died shortly after he was taken to a hospital. The sheriff's office says that evidence from the scene showed that the suspect allegedly used a potato to silence the sound of the gunshots, but witnesses later told authorities that they had heard the shots.

During the investigation, authorities learned that the suspect was traveling in an Uber on South Boulevard after leaving the apartment. Before authorities found the Uber, the suspect had run away in the area of South Boulevard and Woodward Avenue.

While detectives were conducting surveillance at different locations, the suspect was seen walking along the sidewalk on Eight Mile Road with two grocery bags and a case of beer.

He was arrested and is being lodged at Oakland County Jail. The case is expected to be sent to prosecutors sometime Wednesday or Thursday.