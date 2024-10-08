2 men shot and killed inside Michigan apartment, police say

Teen charged in home invasion of rabbi's home, Stellantis rejects UAW proposal and more top stories

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say two men were fatally shot Tuesday morning inside an apartment in Pontiac.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of North Sanford Street near Fiddis Avenue after a 911 call reported shots fired at 8 a.m.

The two victims were found inside the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. A witness told deputies that an individual ran from the apartment after the shooting.

Police say one man, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, 24, died shortly after he was transported to the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation.